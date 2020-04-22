Motorola could reveal new ‘One Fusion’ series very soon

Reliable tipster Evan Blass has suggested that we’ll see a new One Fusion series from the company by the end of Q2 2020 – coincidentally, Motorola also has a special live event lined up today (April 22).

Details about this new One Fusion series are scarce, but according to the latest rumours Motorola is going to release a basic One Fusion handset along with a more sophisticated Plus model.

Blass also suggested that we’ll see refreshed versions of the foldable Razr phone before the end of the year, along with the much-anticipated Edge series and a new mystery flagship.

It’s curious timing for these leaks to emerge, as Motorola is holding an online launch event tomorrow (Wednesday 22 April). It’s expected that Motorola will reveal at least some of the above models at this online-only event, with most people anticipating that we’ll finally get to see the new Edge series.

Reports suggest that the Edge phones will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G capabilities and an impressive waterfall screen. If this turns out to be true, then the series could easily fall into the same kind of category as Samsung’s new S20 line, and we’d expect to see prices to match this. Think around the £1000 mark, rather than the standard £250 Motorola fare.

As such, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine that the One Fusion phones might be Motorola’s more reasonably-priced, mid-tier options this year. This would be in line with the company’s previous strategy of releasing high-end mid-rangers with utterly forgettable names (see the entire G series from previous years.)

There’s no guarantee that Motorola will release its budget offering at the same time as its new flagship, and it might even hold off in case it damages the sales of its more high-end phones.

But given that Motorola was meant to do its original announcements all the way back in February at MWC, the company must have readied a few surprises stored for us.

