Motorola could have a 200-megapixel flagship smartphone up its sleeve

Rumours indicate that Motorola is planning to launch a smartphone that boasts a staggering 200-megapixel camera and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The first-ever smartphone to boast a 200-megapixel camera could be soon set to launch — and unexpectedly, it might be a Motorola.

What’s more, that’s far from the only rumoured flagship-tier spec that’s been reported by the German website WinFuture, with the so-called Motorola Frontier seeming on course to be an all-out flagship possibly intended to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to the leak, which was supported by reported images, the smartphone will run on a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, boosted with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The 6.67-inch curved pOLED display is said to have an incredible 144Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ resolution, and HDR10+ support.

As for the camera system, it by no means starts and ends with that headline 200-megapixel sensor; it will allegedly be joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Even the front-facing camera will apparently boast 60-megapixels.

Such stonking specifications are rare to see in a handset from Motorola, a brand that typically specialises in mid-range smartphones such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the Moto G60S. While the premium-priced Motorola Razr foldable marked a departure for the brand, an all-out flagship such as the rumoured Motorola Frontier would still be a strong statement of intention from this manufacturer.

The same source, WinFuture, states that it will arrive in July of this year — so we won’t have too much longer to wait and see how much truth can be found in these rumours.