Moto Z4 Play leak offers good and bad news

Motorola has no plans to halt its Z-branded smartphones in 2019, judging by new renders purportedly revealing the design for the Moto Z4 Play handset.

The imagery appearing online on January 2, shows a sleek and clean looking device with a water drop notch – which would be a first for the range – and slim bezels at the top and bottom of the device.

CAD-based renders courtesy of leaker-of-the-hour @OnLeaks also show support for the Moto Mods modular accessories via the magnetic pins on the rear of the device.

Those images also show a protruding single lens camera module, as opposed to the dual-lens on last year’s model. There’s a 3.5mm headphone back and USB-C charging port in place. Interestingly, there’s no sign of the fingerprint sensor which took up residence in the power button within the Moto Z3 Play.

It might still be the case and the renders released this week simply don’t show the physical sensor. However, it will lead to speculation Moto is opting for an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Z4 Play, which is likely to launch at some point next summer if previous releases are anything to go on.

The leak, published in collaboration with Indian website CompareRaja, suggests the phone will arrive with ‘roughly’ a 6.2-inch display, making it slightly larger than the 6.01-inch display featured on the Moto Z3 Play.

The 2018 Moto Z3 Play device earned a 4/5 star review from Trusted Reviews last summer, earning praise for the simple Android experience, fast charging and access to Moto Mods.

However, we struggled with the weak battery life and high price compared to its rivals. Our reviewer Alan Martin suggested the device might be the last stand for Moto Mods, but it appears they will live to fight another year at least.

Will you be watching the Moto Z4 range with interest? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.