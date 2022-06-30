 large image

Moto X30 Pro teased with 3 photographer-friendly camera focal lengths

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Motorola has announced that its forthcoming flagship phone, the Moto X30 Pro, will come with a uniquely photographer-friendly trio of camera focal lengths.

Over on Weibo, China’s major social network, Motorola has issued a post confirming the name of the Moto X30 Pro, which is expected to launch in July as the company’s hotly anticipated flagship offering.

That name isn’t the interesting part though, especially given that it’s likely to change to the Moto Edge 30 Ultra for the phone’s western release. What’s interesting is the post’s reveal of the Moto X30 Pro’s camera credentials.

Taking a leaf out of classic photography terminology, Motorola reveals that the phone will sport three cameras covering the 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. Anyone who’s ever dealt with an interchangeable lens camera will recognise those terms, but smartphone users are more accustomed to zoom lengths.

Motorola refers to the Moto X30 Pro’s 35mm camera (via translation) as its “Humanistic Eye”. This will be your standard smartphone wide camera.

Then the 50mm is referred to as the “eye of the human heart”. Think of this as the slightly zoomed-in 2x-ish view that most phones with a telephoto camera provide. In the photography world, it’s seen as the ideal street photography lens.

Finally, the 85mm camera is referred to as “Portrait Eye”, which will provide an even more pronounced telephoto effect. However as referenced here, in photography terms this is seen as the ideal focal length for portrait images.

Notable by its absence here is a dedicated ultra-wide sensor. Is Motorola really going to ship a flagship phone without one? It’s a bold move if so.

Other specs expected for the Moto X30 Pro (or Moto Edge 30 Ultra) are 125W charging, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED display, and a 200MP main camera sensor.

