Moto X30 Pro massive camera sensor confirmed

Motorola has all but confirmed the identity of the main camera sensor that its forthcoming flagship phone, the Moto X30 Pro, will use.

Company CEO Chen Jin has taken to Weibo, China’s social network of choice, to reveal that the Moto X30 Pro packs a 1/1.22″ main camera sensor. As the accompanying image illustrates, this isn’t quite as a big as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s 1″ sensor, but it’s still pretty darned huge.

But the reveal of the sensor’s size is even more telling than it might seem. That 1/1.22″ matches precisely the footprint of Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

In truth, this is merely further confirmation of something that’s been tipped for months now. Back in November, we brought you the rumour that Motorola’s forthcoming flagship could be first to use Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor.

The company itself has subsequently hinted as much through various social media posts.

Talking of which, the company used this same avenue last week to reveal that the Moto X30 Pro would come with a uniquely photographer-friendly trio of camera focal lengths. It seems the phone formerly code-named Frontier will sport three cameras covering the 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths.

Other specs expected for the Moto X30 Pro include 125W charging, a cutting edge Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED display.

Motorola hasn’t always seemed committed to the flagship space in recent years, but this one has our attention.

