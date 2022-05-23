Moto teases 200-megapixel camera phone and flagship foldable

Motorola’s long rumoured phone with a 200-megapixel camera is likely to arrive in July, judging by a teaser posted on social media in recent days.

The Weibo post (via 9to5Google) from Lenovo China (Motorola’s parent company) promises “a new benchmark for image experience” and directly speaks of a handset coming in July rocking the 200-megapixel sensor.

That’s in line with recent speculation over a Moto device codenamed Frontier. Should it arrive packing the capacious sensor, it implies the use of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, which the company announced in late 2021 and was linked to Moto as recently as last November.

At the time Samsung promised the HP1 was the first such sensor of its kind designed for mobile devices. In a press release, the company said; “Based on Samsung’s most advanced 0.64μm-sized pixels, the ISOCELL HP1 brings such ultrahigh resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today’s handheld devices. With the ISOCELL HP1, pictures hold an astonishing amount of detail that helps the image stay sharp even when cropped or resized.”

It’s not clear, given the vast overall improvement in smartphone cameras in the last few years, whether the megapixel race really means a whole lot to consumers these days. Has it been supplanted by the abundance of ultra-wide cameras, optical zoom, the presence of telephoto lenses and effective macro modes?

Elsewhere, a different post teases (above, right) a foldable phone rocking the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This might suggest the long-awaited Moto Razr 3 will arrive packing true flagship quality power. The teaser, which clearly implies a flip phone being opened and radiating light upwards, doesn’t feature a potential launch date.

