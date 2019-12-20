Moto Razr release delayed, but it’s no Galaxy Fold-like crisis

Motorola has announced pre-orders for its foldable Moto Razr (2019) phone are being held back slightly, amid high demand for the reborn clamshell handset.

The company said the originally-planned pre-sale date of December 26 has been pulled, as Motorola seeks to ensure more fans have the opportunity to buy the phone.

Moto has reassured customers that there are no technical faults with the phone, such as those which caused months of delays for the rival Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company says it doesn’t anticipate a large change from plans to release the phone on January 9.

In a statement (via The Verge), the company wrote: “Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions.

“Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s pre-sale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch.

“We do not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline.”

Announced in November, the clamshell phone features a 2.7-inch, 800 x 600 external display (aspect ratio 4:3) and an internal 6.2-inch, 2142 x 876 OLED display (aspect ratio 21:9). It folds horizontally across the centre.

The idea here is to interact with and respond to incoming notifications via the smaller Quick View display. You can even take selfies with the phone closed. For everything else, you can flip open the clamshell and reveal the full Android 9 Pie UI on the Flex View display, in order to interact with the smartphone as you normally would. in the UK, the Moto Razr is an EE exclusive, but we don’t have a solid release date for the handset yet – but you can register your interest here. The US the pre-order price is $1,499 (which is approximately £1165).

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …