Motorola spills more foldable phone secrets – Razr reboot sounds imminent

Motorola has confirmed it is planning to reveal a foldable phone in the near future and, judging by the latest comments, it’ll see the return of the iconic Razr brand.

Earlier this week at MWC 2019, the company told Trusted Reviews it has a “very big investment” in foldable phones and one of its franchises will have a “very big impact” in the sector.

Now, in a subsequent interview with Engadget, Motorola offers some more details on its plans to join Huawei and Samsung in the foldable phone arena.

“We started to work on foldables a long time ago. And we have been doing a lot of iteration,” Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery said.

Interestingly, Dery confirmed the company has “no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market,” meaning its offering will be on the shelves not too long after the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Perhaps most interestingly is the apparent confirmation that the form factor will be a flip phone, i.e. a rebirth for the Razr line with a full display that has a horizontal fold down the centre of the handset. Recent Moto patents alluding to such a device have whet the appetites of smartphone fans.

Dery admits that while the outer-screen design adopted by Huawei (and partially by Samsung) is “the nicest and the purest”, approach that will likely lead to damaged and scratched displays.

He added: “We have been testing a plastic OLED device with plastic film on top. “The fact that you’re touching [that kind of display] with your nails is scratching it. It has a short life right away; it starts dying the day you unpack it. But it’s beautiful. That first day, it’s beautiful.”

He says Motorola’s “intention would not be to put the display outside. When you know the scratching issues you would be facing, you will have something that is very rapidly not usable.”

Are you ready for the Razr reboot? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.