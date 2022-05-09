Moto Razr 3 foldable could kill the legendary chin

Smartphone giant Motorola is plotting a new flip phone with a foldable display this year and we may have just seen a preview in the form of leaked images and specs.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has published blurry cam hands-on images of what might be the Moto Razr 3. However, Blass reckons it’ll arrive under the Moto Maven branding.

The report from 91 Mobiles, says the design will be more akin to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone, with a somewhat boxier frame and the removal of the ‘chin’ that has underpinned the look of the phone for more than 20 years.

According to the leak, it’ll have a dual camera, positioned in the bottom right corner of the phone as it is folded in, top left when folded out. The dual camera would be 50MP f/1.8, while there’ll also be a 13-megapixel secondary camera that’ll handle both wide-angled and macro shots. With the display open, it’ll reveal a 32-meagapixel selfie camera, according to the report.

As we’ve seen with other Android phones, the fingerprint sensor is going to be moved within the power button, according to the report.

So far, the reborn Moto Razr series has struggled to ensnare smartphone fans, with the Samsung devices taking the critical and commercial acclaim, despite the brand name recognition of the Razr.

However, previous reports have suggested this edition will be a true flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC doing the heavy lifting. Blass reckons this will be the forthcoming Plus version of the chip, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

According to the report, the phone may arrive as soon as late July, in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.