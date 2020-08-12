Moto Razr 2020 teased for September 9 event

The Motorola Razr rebirth certainly looked the part, but beneath the surface, the foldable flattered to deceive. Critical acclaim was in short supply.

However, the company may already be on the path to setting things right with an event planned for September 9. The tagline for the event seems to be a dead giveaway with Moto saying it is “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.”

Here’s a teaser for the event (via Droid-Life):

Could this be a new Moto Razr 2020 with upgraded internals and 5G connectivity? Recent indications suggest this could take the form of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a much-improved 2,845mAh battery compared to the 2,510mAh cell within the original.

The 5G connectivity would come via the Snapdragon X52 modem, according to a report from XDA Developers earlier this year, while the cameras could be upgraded to 48-megapixels (rear) and 20-megapixels (front).

Related: Best phone 2020

Battery life and camera tech were the main points of contention, so it’d be great to see this addressed in the update, along with the 5G connectivity.

The same report suggested Android 10 out of the box and the same 6.2-inch display found on the original. Recent rumours have also suggested fast 18W charging. It’s not clear whether the company will refine the design in any way, but some potential prototypes have appeared in the wild.

Our hands-on review with the Razr 2019 said the nostalgia felt like both a positive and a negative. Our reviewer Max Parker said “due to way it folds you’re not really getting anything over-and-above a regular 6.2-inch phone – aside from the fact it’s very small in your pocket.”

He continued: “Is this enough of a benefit to forego a truly high-end, multi-camera system and battery life that won’t need babying? I am yet to be convinced. What I can say with confidence is that this is a gorgeous, fantastically well-built smartphone that feels a lot more complete than the Galaxy Fold. The way the display folds without leaving a huge crease on the display is a massive plus for me.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …