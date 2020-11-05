Moto G9 Power has a battery that puts others to shame

Motorola has released an absolute load of phones this year, with many of them focusing on specific features. With the Moto G9 Power, that focus is purely on battery life.

We’ve been seriously impressed with previous versions of Moto’s Power devices, with them usually standing proud as the best phones to choose if you’re after multi-day endurance. And this tended to be actual multi-day power, rather than just some marketing motto. With the Moto G9 Power, Motorola might just have another stamina champion.

Of course, the standout spec here is the sheer size of the battery inside. It’s a 6000mAh cell which is an upgrade over the already massive 5000mAh cell in the outgoing G8 Power. Motorola has done this without increasing the thickness, although this is far from a svelte device. When it does come to charging, there’s 20w fast charge support which is very much vital.

The display looks like it’ll push the phone even further, as it’s only an HD+ panel. While this is great for stretching that huge battery out even more, we can’t help but feel it might be a little bit blurry on the 6.8-inch panel. At least that panel is fairly free of distractions, aside from the small cutout for the front camera.

Coming in at £179, the G9 Power is certainly aimed at the lower end of the market and some of the other specs do mirror this. There’s a 4G Snapdragon 662 chipset inside that should offer decent performance, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You’ll also find three cameras on the back. although the latter two are simply macro and depth sensors which we’ve found fairly useless in the past. The main camera is a 64MP unit, with quad-pixel tech. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for all those selfies, too.

The Moto G9 Power is available from today (November 4) at Amazon, John Lewis. Argos and Carphone Warehouse.

