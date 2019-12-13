Moto G8 Power tipped to have giant 5,000mAh battery

Sometimes it feels like smartphone manufacturers are focusing more on giving consumers things they don’t really need rather than making improvements that could make a genuine difference to their mobile experience.

For example, there has been lots of playing with how the selfie camera fits into the design, when many smartphone users would probably prefer to be comfortably away from a power source for more than 24 hours.

However, it seems like big batteries might be set for a comeback in 2020, judging by this filing for an unnamed Motorola smartphone, which just passed through the FCC in the United States (via Android Authority).

The handset, with the model number XT2041-1, rocks a 5,000mAh battery and has Android 10 running out of the box. The notoriously information-light filing does list the dimensions for the phone, which measures 157.9 x 75.8mm. The front of the device measures 165mm, suggesting it’ll have a 6.2-inch or 6.3-inch device depending on the size of the bezel.

It’s not clear precisely where this device will fit into the Motorola smartphone line-up, but it could possibly the rumoured Moto G8 Power, which was tipped by XDA Developers editor Mishaal Rahman back in October.

Moto has released smartphones with larger batteries under the monicker ‘Power’ before so this wouldn’t be a huge surprise. According to Rahman, the device is codenamed ‘Sofia’ internally, and would join the Moto G8 Plus released in 2019. The standard G8 is also get to be outed.

Elsewhere it is thought Samsung will also look to boost the battery life of its flagship Galaxy S11 range, which is expected to launch early next year. Earlier this week it emerged the standard Galaxy S11 could house a 4,500mAh battery, which would be a massive upgrade on the 3,400mAh battery within the S10.

