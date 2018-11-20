The Moto G6 is one of our favourite affordable phones of this year, so when Amazon pushed out this exclusive Black Friday 2018 deal, we had to share it.
The online retail giant is offering this year’s Moto G up at a lowered price of just £179 – that’s a 19% reduction, knocking £40.99 off the standard RRP (£219.99). For your money you get a beautiful glass-bodied handset in Indigo Purple, toting an extended 18:9 aspect ratio 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and some killer curves.
Moto G6 Deal - Amazon Exclusive
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (single SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (single SIM) - Deep Indigo
Amazon is offering up the excellent Moto G6 at an even more affordable price of £179, saving you £40.99 or 19% off its standard RRP of £219.99. This deals applies to the single SIM variant with 3GB of RAM.
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Amazon has cut the price on the dual SIM variant of the Moto G6, complete with 4GB RAM. At £195.99, you're saving you £43.01 or 18% off its standard RRP of £239.
On the inside, the phone sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU, which in the case of the £179 model, is accompanied by 3GB of RAM. Amazon is also selling the 4GB of RAM SKU, which happens to boast dual-SIM functionality too. For that model, you can expect to pay £195.99, granting 18% off its RRP of £239.
Both versions also accommodate a larger 3000mAh battery that doles out impressive longevity and you’ll also find a dual 12 + 5-megapixel rear camera arrangement that allows for some creative shooting modes and some depth-of-field capture.
If the price drop alone isn’t enough to entice you, the Moto G6 also landed ‘Phone of the Year Under £250’ at the 2018 Trusted Reviews Awards – a title not to be worn lightly.
Once you’ve nabbed yourself this great budget offering, there’s every chance you’ll want to pair it with a worthwhile mobile contract and if that’s the case, why not check out our Black Friday SIM Only Deals piece.
