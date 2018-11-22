Moto G4 Plus price slashed by £110 in unreal Black Friday phone deal

The Moto G4 Plus is still one of the best affordable handsets around and it can currently be had for the ridiculously cheap Black Friday price of just £99.
The Moto G4 Plus cost £209 SIM-free when it launched and we can confirm that the current £110 price slash available on Amazon represents the cheapest the retailer has ever sold it for.
The device features a lovely 5.5-inch Full HD display, 16-megapixel main camera, and 5-megapixel front ‘selfie cam’ as well as fast charging that sees it gain over six hours of juice in just 15 minutes.
We awarded the Moto G4 Plus a perfect 10/10 score in our review, concluding that, “the Moto G4 Plus is outstanding and adds some high-end flair to a budget champion,” so this really is a Black Friday bargain that can’t be missed.
Get the 5-star Moto G4 Plus now for under £100 – save £110!
Motorola Moto G4 Plus 16GB SIM-Free Smartphone 2 GB RAM (Dual SIM) - White (Exclusive to Amazon)
We gave the Moto G4 Plus a rare perfect 10/10 score in our review and its current £99 SIM-free price is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon
Plus, the white colour option is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t find this deal anywhere else, let alone for less.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.