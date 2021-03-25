Moto G100 supercharges G-Series to take on OnePlus 9

Motorola has announced its most advanced G-Series phone yet, with a Moto G100 handset packing a Snapdragon 870 processor complete with 5G connectivity.

The new Moto G100 handset, which seems like it’ll compete with the similarly priced OnePlus 9, brings a processor slightly below the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G, but an 8-series chip is still a giant step above the G-Series traditional mid-range spec sheet.

Motorola is promising an equally upgraded 6.7-inch display, which offers a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and has a gaming-friendly 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 visuals for enjoying your favourite streaming services.

Moto says the phone will also benefit from “select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming” features like advanced customisations, ultra-realistic graphics, and lightning speeds.

The cameras are headlined by a 64-megapixel quad pixel main camera, while there’s also dual ultra-wide cameras that is capable of cramming four-times more into the frame and opening up the angles for group selfies. There’s also a Macro Vision camera that’ll get you five-times closer to the subject.

Along with 5G, there’s also support for the emerging Wi-Fi 6 standard, while Motorola is promising a 5,000mAh battery good for almost two days of use. It will be joined by up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the opportunity to add an additional 1TB through the micro SD card slot.

The phone will also pair with the new Ready For dock which we’ve already taken a dive into. We’ve already reviewed the phone too, and you can read our verdict here.

In a blog post announcing the phones, Moto acknowledged this was a large leap forward for the G-Series, designed to celebrate the ten generations of the popular mid-range handsets.

The company said: “We are celebrating 10 generations of this beloved family that was created to disrupt the mobile industry and forever change people’s expectations and relationships with technology. With these smartphones, we’re constantly bringing what matters most to our consumers.”