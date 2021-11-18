Moto G (2021) range guide: Moto G31, Moto G41 and more explained

Motorola has just announced its latest line of mid-tier smartphones, including three 5G models and two 4G phones.

So, what does the 10th generation of the Moto G family have in store for us? Scroll down to learn everything there is to know about the Moto G200 5G, the Moto G71 5G, the Moto G51 5G, the Moto G41 and the Moto G31.

Moto G200 5G

The G200 is the highest specced (and the priciest) of the phones launched today and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a 144Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 and HDR10 certifications. There’s a 108-megapixel triple camera array on the back and the phone is capable of capturing up to 8K video.

The phone also takes advantage of a large 5,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos audio and features Ready For, allowing users to connect the phone to a larger display.

The Moto G200 5G is priced at €449.99 and will be launching in the coming weeks.

Moto G71 5G

Next down the line is the Moto G71 5G.

The G71 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 25% larger range of colour compared with the colour gamut found on most standard displays for vibrant images.

The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform and there’s a 50-megapixel rear camera with Quad Pixel technology that allows you to take clear photos in challenging lighting conditions.

The phone also takes advantage of TurboPower 30, meaning the 5,000 mAh battery can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes of charging, and Dolby Atmos audio support for immersive sound.

The Moto G71 5G is priced at €299.99 and will also be available in the coming weeks.

Moto G51 5G

The G51 is the cheapest of the three 5G models in the Moto G family.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 4350 Pro chipset, making it twice as fast as its predecessor.

It features an ultrawide 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. There’s also a 50-megapixel triple camera array on the back of the phone, Dolby Atmos support and a 5,000 mAh battery inside.

The Moto G51 costs €229.99 and will be out int he coming weeks.

Moto G41

The G41 features the same FHD+ OLED display and TurboPower 30 support as the G71, along with the same 5,000 mAh battery and Dolby Atmos audio found across the whole new Moto G line.

The standout feature here is the camera. The G41 includes a 48-megapixel rear sensor with Quad Pixel technology that lets you take clear photos in a variety of lighting conditions. The camera also takes advantage of optical image stabilisation to prevent you from getting blurry results.

The Moto G41 is priced at €249.99 and will be available in the coming weeks.

Moto G31

The Moto G31 is the most affordable phone of the five coming in at just under €200.

The 4G phone includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision OLED display, a 50-megapixel multi-camera system and Dolby Atmos support.

The phone features the same 5,000 mAh battery as the rest of the line-up, which Motorola claims is capable of lasting up to 36 hours on a single charge.

The Moto G31 costs just €199.99 and, like the other phones in the series, will be available in the coming weeks.