Moto E6 Play price, release date and specs – a new ultra affordable blower

Motorola has unveiled a new super affordable Moto E6 Play Android smartphone which comes with surprisingly competitive hardware considering its price. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Moto E6 Play Price – How much does the Moto E6 cost?

The Moto E6 Plus is one of Motorola’s most affordable phones. It will cost £99 when it launches SIM-free. Contract pricing hasn’t been revealed.

Moto E6 Play Release date – When is the Moto E6 out?

Motorola hasn’t given the Moto E6 Play a firm release date. All we know is that it’ll arrive in the UK before Christmas.

Moto E6 Specs

The Moto E6 Play was unveiled alongside the more expensive Moto G8 Plus and Motorola One Macro.

Sitting at the bottom end of the market and Motorola’s own portfolio of phones, its specs won’t set the world on fire, but they’re surprisingly decent considering its low upfront cost.

Within its plastic chassis you’ll find a 5.5-inch, HD+ resolution IPS screen, 32GB of storage and a not to be sniffed at basic 13-megapixel rear camera. The only other specs we have so far is that it’ll run off a 3000mAh battery Motorola quotes as “easily” offering a full day’s use and that it’ll have a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

Like most Motorola phones software is the main differentiator for the Moto E6 Play. The phone is confirmed to run a near untouched Google Android 9 OS, which is blissfully free of bloatware and duplicate apps.

There’s no word if the Moto E6 Play will be upgraded to Android 10, but the clean install and Motorola’s strong track record with software updates leave us hopeful. We’ve contacted Motorola for clarification if the Moto E6 Play will be updated to Android 10 and for further details about the phone’s CPU and memory. We’ll update this page when the company gets back to us.

