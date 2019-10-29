There’s a new Moto 360 (2019) coming – but it’s not made by Motorola

The third-gen Moto 360 smartwatch has just been announced – but it’s not actually being made by Motorola.

Instead, this new watch is being made by a company called eBuyNow who are licensing the brand from Motorola. The smartwatch boasts a circular face with two crowns on the side, and its brushed stainless steel design is water-resistant to 3 ATM. Available in three colours (black, grey, and rose gold), you can pre-order the watch from mid-November at Moto360.com, and it will appear at major retailers from December, priced at $349.99 (~£272).

Beyond the design, there are plenty of other features that will net some attention for the Moto 360. It runs Google’s WearOS software on a Snapdragon 3100 chip, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.  There’s no word yet on day-to-day battery life, but when it’s on critically low power the battery saving mode can still last you through another three days, and the fast-charging system promises to go from 0% to 100% in an hour. We’re still yet to learn of all the fitness-tracking features that are packed into the Moto 360, but it will have access to the abundant wearables apps available on the Play Store.

If the Moto 360 wants to be the best smartwatch around, there’s no doubt which device it will need to knock off the top-spot: the Apple Watch Series 5. The latest generation of this bestselling wearable introduced an always-on display to join the ECG, heart-rate monitor, and GPS, and it continues Apple’s tradition of excellent motivational software apps to encourage you to get fitter.

But the closer rival is likely to be the Fossil Gen 5, our second-highest ranked smartwatch which costs £279. We appreciated this wearable’s lightweight water-resistant design, along with its untethered GPS, heart-rate tracking, and NFC capability. Specifications appear similar, down to the 3 ATM water resistance, battery-saving modes, and the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, so we’re looking forward to seeing which device comes out on top in our reviews.

