Moser built a zany $350,000 Apple Watch clone that tells time via sound

The rise of the Apple Watch has probably irked some of those classic Swiss Watch makers, and one in particular likes nothing more than taking a jab at the company’s smart timepieces.

Following on from its $25,00 mechanical watch in an Apple Watch-style casing, the luxury watch maker Moser has unveiled a $350,000 watch that doesn’t even have hands or a dial, let alone a light up display.

The Swiss Alp Watch Concept Black from H. Moser & Cie looks like an Apple Watch with the screen turned off, save the mechanical cut out in the middle.

So how do you tell the time then? Well the watch relies on sound and some older tech to inform users of the time of day. It uses a one-minute flying tourbillon which counteracts the effects of gravity on the movement of the watch.

Users must listen chimes from the angled gongs within the watch, which will tell them the hours, quarter hours and minutes. Wearers can also correct the time using the crown on the side of the device.

In announcing the Concept Black, the company took a dig at the ‘time-wasting’ smartwatches like the Apple Watch.

“The Swiss Alp Watch Concept Black marks a return by the Schaffhausen-based Manufacture to the fundamentals of traditional watchmaking, restoring the watch to its rightful place as an instrument for measuring time which sounds the hours, and not a time-wasting “smart” device displaying notifications.

“Even the time setting system is discreet with adjustments made via the crown. A marking engraved on the crown allows the time to be corrected using a graduation, which only appears when the crown is pulled out, with twelve indices each representing five minutes. A subtle system that respects the minimalist spirit of the model.”

The watch has already been sold, according to a Wired report, with the company fielding requests for more.

