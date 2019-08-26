The reactions to Mortal Kombat’s Joker character aren’t so serious

The news the iconic Joker character from the DC Universe is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as a downloadable character has delighted fans of the franchise and comic book connoisseurs alike

However, not everyone is pleased with the way the dastardly villain has been brought to life, and have taken to social media to savage the design from NetherRealm Studio (via Comicbook.com).

The trailer for the Kombat Pack showed off the Joker, who is less Health Ledger and more fancy dress costume from your local Poundland. One even compared the character to the porn parody iteration.

The Joker is part of the first DLC Kombat Pack of downloadable characters that also includes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator (the T-800 iteration), Sidnel and Spawn. Classic Mortal Kombat characters Shang Tsung and Nightwolf are also along for the ride in Kombat Pack 1.

The release of the characters is staggered with one coming around every two months, between now and October 2020. The first will be the T-800 on October 8. The Joker won’t arrive until January 6 next year.

Related: Best Fighting Games

Unfortunately, there’s even more reasons for fans to be mad with the Kombat Pack DLC. Although Arnie’s likeness will be used for the character, the actor won’t be voicing the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, the series creator Ed Boon tweeted: “Part of me still can’t believe we got Arnold.” However, it doesn’t appear as if they got the whole package. Why Arnold didn’t voice the character remains to be seen, but he is currently in the precess of reprising arguably his most iconic role.

Terminator: Dark Fate is a direct sequel to the only two Terminator movies that matter; the original and T2: Judgement Day. Both Arnie, the original Sarah Connor actress Linda Hamilton, and even Ed Furlong is coming back to play John Connor. The movie is out on November 9.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More