Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – new DLC adds RoboCop and much more

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting an exciting new DLC package which brings new characters, stories and ways to fight. Here’s a rundown of what exactly is on offer in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

Set for a digital release on May 26, Aftermath offers gamers the chance to play as Fujin, Sheeva and an exciting new guest fighter in the Mortal Kombat universe – RoboCop.

Yes, you read that correctly. You’re going to get to play as RoboCop in Mortal Kombat. What’s not to love?

RoboCop’s addition follows some other interesting guest fighters who have made their way into the game, namely Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and Batman’s nemesis, The Joker. We’re pretty excited to see the Joker and RoboCop duke it out.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the series’ best selling title to date and has gone down a treat with fans. Now, gamers are getting a chance to continue the game’s gripping story into an all-new chapter. Warner Bros. Interactive said that the new storyline “expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative centred around trust and deceit”.

“The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. “RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original ‘RoboCop’.”

The expansion is coming to current-gen consoles, as well as PC and Google Stadia. For those who want to kick some ass as RoboCop but haven’t got the base game yet, a Mortal Komat 11: Aftermath Kollection package will be available. It packs a whole heap of character skins and bonuses, including the Joker RoboCop and Spawn. The collection can be pre-ordered for £49.99. Or, if you have the base game, Aftermath can be pre-ordered for £34.99.

