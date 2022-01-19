More Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra details have leaked

Samsung is expected to hold its next Unpacked event on February 8 where we’re set to see the Galaxy S22 line unveiled. But, there’s another device rumoured to be making an appearance that day.

Or three, to be more precise.

According to German news site WinFuture, Samsung could showcase its Tab S8 series at the event. While Samsung has launched a base model and a Plus version in the past, the company is now rumoured to be working on its first “Ultra” tablet.

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, WinFuture has now shared renders of the device, along with a list of potential specs.

Image: WinFuture

According to the report, the Tab S8 Ultra will pack a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the Tab S7 series, there appears to be a small notch above the display, holding two 12-megapixel cameras. The notch is something we initially saw suggested in a report last October.

The Ultra will also reportedly come with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and pack a large 11200 mAh battery.

WinFuture has also revealed details about the other tablets in the S8 line expected to be showcase at the February Unpacked event, the Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Plus.

According to this leak, the Tab S8 Plus will feature a 12.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and no notch. The S8 Plus is expected to come with a 10090 mAh battery and will include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the standard Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, no notch and an 8000 mAh battery. Like the Plus, the S8 could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra will all supposedly include a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) sensor and a 6-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor, along with one (or two, in the case of the Ultra) 12-megapixel cameras on the front.

All three tablets in the S8 line are rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with the Adreno 730 GPU and come available in 5G configurations.

They’ll also include S-Pen support, fingerprint sensors, facial recognition and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablets will ship running Samsung’s One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12.

The Tab S8 is expected to cost between €680-900 (around £565-748), while the Tab S8 Plus could cost between €880-1110 (£731-922) and the Tab S8 Ultra between €1040-1220 (up to £864-1004).

The Tab S8 range follows on from 2020’s Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.

We found the S7 Plus to be particularly impressive, with Max Parker naming it “by far the most accomplished high-end Android tablet I have ever used, with the finest display you’ll find on any mobile device” in our review.