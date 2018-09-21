Sony reveals some pretty disappointing PlayStation Classic details

Sony delivered a pleasant surprise for old school gaming fans this week, by announcing the PlayStation Classic console would be released before the end of the year.

The miniaturised version of the PS1 console is already available to pre-order and will come with a total of 20 games built-in. However, many questions about the £90/$100 re-release remained unanswered.

What games would be included? Would more games arrive down the line? Would it have online functionality? How would it differ from the approach taken by Nintendo for the NES/SNES Classic Mini redos?

Now Sony has answered some of the most pertinent questions, but is refusing to be drawn on the 15 other games to join the five already announced – Final Fantasy 7, Ridge Racer Type 4, Jumping Flash, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2018

Interestingly, in responses questions posted by IGN, Sony says the games on board will be determined on a territory-by-territory basis.

“The 20 titles launching with the PlayStation Classic were selected due to their popularity amongst original PlayStation fans. However it is important to note that the title list is tailored to each region,” a PlayStation spokesperson said.

The difference in available games aside, it appears Sony is very much running Nintendo’s playbook here. The games shipping with the console will be the only ones available to buyers.

“There are no plans to bring new content to PlayStation Classic post-launch,” a PlayStation spokesperson said.

Pre-order the PlayStation Mini from Amazon UK

Sony also confirmed that there’ll be no online functionality and will not be integrated in any way with the PlayStation Network. By proxy, that means no support for trophies. As we already knew, users will have the ability to make local saves on the device, via the physical reset button on the console.

Following the announcement earlier this week, we got our heads together to come up with a list of games we’d like to see Sony include on the device.

Do you agree with our PlayStation Classic games wishlist? Share your suggestions with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.