More OnePlus Watch details leak and the news isn’t good

After years of rumours, it looked like OnePlus would finally launch its first smartwatch this month. Now, our hopes have been dashed again with the news that the watch has been postponed.

Tipster Max Jambor broke the bad news on social media site Voice. Jambor revealed that, according to his sources, the OnePlus Watch announcement has been delayed with no new date.

While Jambor was not able to confirm the reason for this delay, the leaker suspects that complications with the production or software development could be the culprit.

Just weeks ago, Jambor had suggested that the OnePlus Watch would be launching this month. This latest update leaves us pretty certain that October launch is now off the table.

Jambor also revealed other details last month, including the watch’s rumoured circular display.

The design choice would take the OnePlus Watch – or “Wotch” – away from the famous Apple Watch square display and closer to the round screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Jambor has a decent track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks and was a major source for OnePlus Buds and OnePus Buds Z news this year. For this reason, we fear we won’t see the OnePlus Watch for a while – or at least until the tipster’s sources confirm a new release date.

Six years have passed since rumours of a OnePlus smartwatch first began to surface, with co-founder Carl Pei confirming in 2016 that plans to create a watch had been scrapped.

Pei shared concept images of the smartwatch, which did, in fact, have a round display. However, while the design was complete, Pei explained that the company wanted to maintain its focus on smartphones.

OnePlus has since expanded to other products, including true wireless earbuds, leaving us hopeful that other wearables just as the OnePlus Watch could be back on the table.

