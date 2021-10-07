More hints at the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro price leak

Another leak from a German retailer has doubled down on the rumoured Pixel 6 price.

In case you weren’t in the loop, Google is set to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at an event on 19 October.

And while the phones have technically been announced already, we don’t yet know any key details of the latest Pixel series, including the price, camera details and performance of the Tensor chipset.

However, a run of leaks have already given customers a pretty good idea of what the price could look like, and recently a German retailer used a promotional flyer that advertised the Pixel 6 as €649.

Picked up by MyDealz and then posted to Twitter, the retail price matches up with a previous leak that claimed the new smartphone pricing would start at €649.

The advert does fail to mention how much the Pixel 6 Pro will cost, though that same leak suggested that it could start at €899, meaning it also likely won’t be joining in the elite smartphone tier of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 13 Pro.

The Pixel 6 camera has also been leaked recently, with camera samples from the phone taking the internet by storm.

The images seem to confirm that the Pixel Pro 6 will be able to shoot 50MP shots, alongside capturing four different zoom levels, including 0.7x (ultra-wide), 1x, 2x, and 4x. It switches into a 2.8x zoom for portrait shots. Unfortunately, it does also seem that the phone will yield regular photos at 12.5MP by default,

Google hasn’t yet confirmed these prices, but we should find out in just two weeks when the company officially launches both phones, meaning there will also be some juicy gossip around specs and performance.

Be sure to check out Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pages to keep up to date with all the latest information, we’ll be updating each article as Google reveals more about each phone.