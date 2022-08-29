More evidence Xbox Game Pass family sharing plans will welcome friends

There’s mounting evidence Microsoft is going to let friends in on the act, as well as family, when it launches the Game Pass sharing plan.

The family plan, which is currently in testing among Xbox Insiders in Ireland and Colombia, will be called “Game Pass Friends & Family” according to a branding leak published on Twitter by Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia).

While this leak has been reported (via The Verge) as the first evidence the Microsoft may open sharing up to more than just people with the same last name, it’s not the first hint. Microsoft said as much when announcing the tests earlier this month.

In an Xbox Wire blog post, the company wrote: “Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits. This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.”

So, right from the off, Microsoft was telling us friends could be involved. It makes sense considering there’s unlikely to be too many households where there’s more than one Xbox Series S or Series X console, and groups of friends tend to play together rather than kids and parents, for instance.

There’s no news yet on when Microsoft may roll the feature out to all gamers, but it will enable them to share all Game Pass Ultimate benefits, including the library of games, and access to cloud gaming.

Microsoft plans to allow five people in total to be part of the subscription which may only cost 50% more than the current offering. Irish gamers can currently share their Game Pass subscription for €21.99 a month compared to the €14.99 a month for a single sub.