MOON’s Voice 22 loudspeaker floats on air

High-end audio brand MOON has unveiled its Voice 22 loudspeaker, the first in manufacturer Simaudio’s history.

Simaudio has used its experience – more than forty years of it – to craft these speakers using “premium materials and industry-leading technologies”.

According to the Canadian based hi-fi brand, the Voice 22 delivers the “rich and natural signature MOON sound” along with precise clarity that will get any music lover tapping their toes. The soundstage is claimed to be wide to give plenty of space for every small detail and the “deep, clean bass to expand”.

The Voice 22 is best utilised as a partner with a MOON amplifier, although Simaudio believes that the loudspeaker’s clarity and resolution can bring out the best in other audio systems too.

The interesting design feature with the Voice 22 speaker is its integrated Hover Base. The Hover Base has been designed to provide stability and reduce vibration to avoid any colouration of the sound, as well as give the speaker an elegant ‘floating’ appearance.

Other means of positioning the speaker include a bespoke stand (which suggests that any old stand won’t really do for the MOON Voice 22). These bespoke stands are crafted from powder-coated stainless steel with a complementary matte black finish and a choice of spikes or rubber feet to guarantee stability. They cost a not insignificant CA$500 / $400 / €480 / £495.

The speakers themselves come in a choice of high gloss black or white finishes, featuring a 29mm soft dome tweeter with waveguide to disperse high frequencies into a room, as well as a 155mm mineral-filled polypropylene cone woofer to take care of the mid- and bass frequencies.

Frequency response is claimed to be 55Hz to 24kHz, and frequency range is 45Hz to 30kHz with a crossover of 1.5kHz. Sensitivity is 89dB, impedance 6ohms and recommend power to drive the speakers is anywhere from 50 to 150W. Prices are CAD$3,800 / $3,000 / €3,000 / £2,650 per pair.

About its first ever loudspeaker, Dominique Poupart, MOON’s Product Manager, said: “we are thrilled that one can now own a complete MOON system, one that wouldn’t depend on other manufacturers’ loudspeakers. As with our other products, we created our own designs and technologies, aiming for transparency and realism, and to preserve the scale and dynamics of real-life musical instruments.”

You can head to the MOON Audio website to book a free demo at stores around the UK that stock the speakers.