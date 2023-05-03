Moon announces its North Collection of high-end hi-fi separates

If you’re someone with a love of high-end hi-f products, we’d suggest you look ‘North’ to Moon’s latest collection of hi-fi separates.

The North Collection sees the Canadian based audio brand revamp its high-end catalogue of products, and is the result of several years of research and development into the fields of audio, electronics, materials and manufacturing processes.

It’s made up of six products, a list that includes the 681 Network Player / DAC: 641 Integrated amplifier, 761 Power amplifier, 791 Network Player / Preamplifier, 861 Power amplifier, and 891 Network Player / Preamplifier.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

New technologies include the Moon Distortion Cancelling Amplifier (MDCA) circuit that’s said to reduce distortion and noise to “previously unattainable” levels. The Moon Damping Base (MDB) is described as raising the bar on mechanical isolation and volume control has been updated for even finer and more exact control over operation.

Other technologies within the new range include the Moon Digital Engine that heightens “every digital performance” along with MoonLink that allows devices to connect with one another over a network link.

Four of the devices in the new range feature new OLED colour screens that display artist names, track listings and album cover art. Users will also be able control volume via the new luxurious BRM-1 remote that replicates the same feel of turning the dial as it is on the product itself and also features a screen in the middle that provides information such as volume and input selection.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And of course, all the products adhere to Moon’s time honoured aesthetic, a mixture of silver and black styling, with every model in the North Collection featuring contoured vertical heatsinks to give them a slightly slender appearance at an angle.

Availability of the Moon North Collection starts in October 2023 starting with the 761 / 791, and followed by the 641 / 681 models and by the end of the year the 861 / 891 will be on sale. Prices start at £11,000 so you’ll want to start saving extra penny ahead of their release later this year.

Moon 641

credit: Moon

The ‘entry-level’ integrated amplifier in the series, the 641 model is described as being able to “drive even the most demanding of loudspeakers”.

Price: £11,000

Output Power: 125W into 8ohms, 240W into 4ohms

Impedance: 22Ω

Frequency Response: 2Hz to 90kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (@ 1 W): 0.008%

Weight: 26kg

Dimensions: 48.1 x 10.2 x 46.5cm (WHD)

Moon 681

credit: Moon

The 681 Network Player is designed to partner the 641 integrated amp. You can access music libraries over your own network or music streaming services with the 681, with support for Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, as well as Roon Ready integration (like all the devices in the collection). File support includes MQA and DSD, and there’s HDMI ARC to plug into a TV or projector.

Price: £12,000

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency Response: 2Hz to 100kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (@ 0 dBFS): 0.0003%

Weight: 18kg

Dimensions: 48.1 x 10.2 x 42.7cm (WHD)

Moon 761

credit: Moon

Moon’s stated aim for the 761 Power Amplifier is to deliver audio signals from a preamplifier to loudspeakers “with absolutely transparency and finesse”. Inside there are two custom low-noise 700 VA transformers to guarantee a consistent performance, while it’s a step up from the 641 in terms of power output, able to 200W into 8ohms and 400W into 4ohms for more thrust to your loudspeaker performance.

Price: £14,000

Output Power: 200W into 8ohms, 400W into 4ohms, 600W into 80hms (mono)

Impedance: 47Ω

Frequency Response: 2Hz to 100kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (@ 1 W):

Weight: 36kg

Dimensions: 48.1 x 14 x 44.5cm (WHD)

Moon 791

credit: Moon

With the 791 we have similar features to the 681 in terms of wireless connectivity and physical inputs. Audio resolutions are supported up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256; and the onboard high-performance phono preamp supports both moving-magnet and moving-coil cartridges with turntables.

Price: £16,000

Phono input gain: 40 dB / 54 dB / 60 dB / 66 dB

Impedance: 50Ω

Frequency Response: 2Hz to 200kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise: 0.0004%

Weight: 19kg

Dimensions: 48.1 x 10.2 x 44.9cm (WHD)

Moon 861

credit: Moon

Viewed as the keystone of the North Collection, this giant of a flagship preamplifier comprises of a streaming DAC and phono stage. All the wireless connectivity options in the rest of the range are present here through the MiND2 streaming platform. The OLED colour screen is slightly bigger than on other models (5-inches), and in terms of the design there’s the Moon Damping Base that suppresses “parasitic vibrations” that cause microphonic noise. It’s designed to be partnered with the 861 power amplifier for best-in-class performance in the North Collection.

Price: TBC

Output Power: 300W into 8ohms, 600W into 4ohms, 800W into 8ohm (mono)

Input impedance: 47kΩ

Gain: 31dB

Frequency Response: 2Hz to 100kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (@ 1 W): 0.002%

Weight: 58kg

Dimensions: 48.1 x 21 x 60.9cm (WHD)

Moon 891

credit: Moon

The upper tier the North Collection’s power amplifiers, every feature is turned up to the max with the 891 with its dual mono design able to output 300W per channel into 8-ohm stereo loads, which is doubled to 600W with 4-ohm loads.