MOON celebrates its 40th with Anniversary Edition system

Hi-fi brand MOON is celebrating its 40th year in 2020, and it’s announced a new Anniversary Edition system to mark the occasion.

MOON announced the Anniversary Edition system earlier in 2020 to mark its 40th birthday, and the system features the 680D streaming DAC partnered with the 600i v2 integrated amplifier. It was due to make its first public appearance at the UK Hi-Fi Show Live on September 19th, but that event has been postponed.

Each model has been finished in a Millesime Red colourway to give it a rather distinctive and spectacular look that’s a world away from the black and silver finishes we often see. MOON claim the finish is intended to give it a contemporary look, with the system’s discreet styling is said to recall MOON’s genesis all the way back in 1980.

The remote-control is also in Millesime Red with the MOON bridges in rose gold. A full set of premium cables is supplied with the system, and the two products come enclosed in a custom road case that features steel shoulders and wood finish side panels.

However there won’t be many of these systems available. MOON is only doing an exclusive production run of 40 systems for the occasion. Each DAC/integrated amplifier will feature a commemorative rose gold plate that’s been embossed with the MOON logo and an individual serial number.

You’ll need deep pockets to afford it as MOON has priced the special edition system at £29,500.

