MOON announces updated 280D streamer and Spotify Connect support

MOON (by Simaudio) has announced and upgraded (and updated) version of its 280D streaming DAC, increasing its already lengthy list of connectivity options.

MOON aren’t the cheapest brand out there in the hi-fi world, but you pay for what you get, and what you get from MOON are high-end products that hit the mark. The 280D streaming DAC (£2950/ €3700/ $3000 / CAD$3800) is not a new product, but MOON has revised its specification by adding a few more connectivity options to its roster.

At the 280D streaming DAC’s heart is MOON’s MiND2 streaming module, which has now added Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, as well as support for Tidal Masters, Deezer Hi-Fi, HIGHRESAUDIO and the Qobuz Sublime+ music streaming services. If you’re looking to feed high-quality music – or any quality of music – into your hi-fi system, the 280D is more than capable of facilitating that request. And if that’s not enough, the streamer is MQA certified, Roon Ready and comes with Bluetooth aptX connectivity.

The MOON 280D’s digital engine can decode native DSD up to DSD256, as well as PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz, including PCM format DXD (Digital eXtreme Definition). The fully balanced analogue stage incorporates a third order filter for lifelike transparency.

The 280D can be controlled either by remote or through MOON’s app, the amusingly named MOON MiND Controller (iOS/Android). The app allows for music files to be played from digital services, computers and NAS drives and is regularly updated to add in extra features with Tidal’s My Mix playlist and Spotify Connect joining the app. Extended system control is available via SimLink when connected to other MOON products.

Speaking of Spotify, Connect functionality hasn’t just been added to the 280D but a number of other MOON products. It’s a list that includes the following:

ACE – all-in-one music system

MiND 2 network player

280D – streaming DAC

390 – network player/preamplifier

680D – streaming DAC

780D v2 – streaming DAC

The MOON 280D streaming DAC is available to purchase for £2950/ €3700/ $3000 / CAD$3800, and comes in a choice of black or signature MOON two-tone finish. You also get a 10-year warranty with the purchase.