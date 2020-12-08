MOON adds AirPlay 2 to its range of products

MOON (by SimAudio) has announced that a number of its products are set to get Apple AirPlay 2 integration, offering streaming from iOS devices.

AirPlay 2 integration with MOON products won’t be via a firmware update but with a new integrated MiND2 streaming module. When added to an existing product (see a list at the bottom of the page), it will allow iOS users to stream audio from any iOS device and use Siri voice control to play and change tracks. The addition of AirPlay 2 brings with it multi-room playback, expanding the feature set of MOON range.

With multi-room support, different songs can be played in different rooms, or you can listen to same song at the same time on different supported devices.

Existing MOON owners interested in adding AirPlay 2 can do so by contacting their local MOON dealer to have the new module installed. The upgrade price for UK consumers (including tax) is £265.

Etienne Gautier, MOON’s export sales manager, said: “We are pleased to partner with Apple and to have AirPlay 2 integrated in our streaming products. Our premium connectivity solutions have always been at the heart of what we do and now AirPlay 2 gives our customers a truly complete range of options.”

The products that will be compatible with the new streaming module are listed below:

ACE all-in-one music system

MiND 2 network player

280D streaming DAC

390 network player/preamplifier

680D streaming DAC

780D v2 streaming DAC

