Montblanc Summit 2 will be the first Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatch

Shortly after announcing the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform for Wear OS smartwatches, the first device to arrive carrying the new system was revealed.

The Montblanc Summit 2, which is the sequel to last year’s premium Summit smartwatch, will benefit from the battery life improvements promised by the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

There’s no news on features yet, but the Montblanc CEO Nicolas Naretski says it’ll be “built for travel, fitness or exploration.” Whether that means the GPS, NFC and water resistance missing from the last model remains to be seen.

The Wear 3100 is likely to deliver anything between 4 and 12 hours of better battery life over the Snapdragon Wear 2100 devices, thanks to a new ultra-low power co-processor that will do most of the menial work.

The chipset also promises a range of different modes, depending on how smartwatch owners make use of the device. There’s a Traditional Mode and Ambient Mode and a Dedicated Sports Experiences mode that’ll guide the processor to optimise features like HR monitoring and GPS in order to squeeze 15-hours out of the battery life.

Of course, users will be able to benefit from all the bells and whistles offered by Google’s Wear OS 2.0 operating system. The OS got a visual overhaul last month at the IFA tech show, with a new user interface.

The Montblanc Summit 2 will be out next month and the price isn’t likely to differ that much from the excessive $890 starting point. We’ll keep you posted when more details are available.

The Fossil Group and Louis Vuitton have also signed up to make Snapdragon Wear 3100, but we’re expecting more watches from the usual Wear OS suspects in the months to follow.

Does the Wear 3100 chip make you more inclined to grab a Wear OS smartwatch in the near future? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.