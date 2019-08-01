Monster Hunter Iceborne won’t be coming to PCs for a long while

Monster Hunter World fans on the PC will be waiting a little longer than they might like for the upcoming Iceborne expansion, and just like when the base game released, it’s going to be a wait of a few months before the game finally comes to PC, during the thematically appropriate frozen wastes of January.

We already sort-of knew this was coming. While Iceborne is due to arrive in just a few weeks on September 6, Capcom had suggested that PC players would be able to

So, if you’re playing on the PS4 or Xbox One, good news. For those of us on PC it’s going to be a little wait, but it’ll still be better than the agonising six months between the well-recieved release on the console and the game releasing on the PC, the first time a main entry in the series has appeared on the platform.

It’s going to be a tough wait, especially if the expansion adheres to the same quality we saw in

“If you haven’t tried Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World you really should.” reads the verdict on our 5/5 review. “Whether it’s on PC or console the game remains one of the best RPGs you’ll ever play, and the most inviting the series has ever been.

“It’s clear to see why the franchise has such a dedicated following, and now that fanbase is set to grow ever larger thanks to the incredible steps the developer has taken to make this game more welcoming to many more players.”

“For those with a penchant for punishment, a soft spot for stats, and a crush on brilliant combat – you simply have to buy this game.”

January, it appears, can’t come soon enough.

