Monoprice expands home cinema options with three new wall speakers

US-based brand Monoprice has expanded its Monolith range of home cinema speakers with new wall-mounted efforts.

All the announced speakers are THX certified, aren’t not too expensive (in Dollar terms at least) and available to purchase right now.

The Monolith M-OW1 ($249.99 MSRP) features a slim cabinet design with a high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter that features an optimised waveguide (to help shape the sound) and two 4.50-inch passive radiators. Monoprice says it’s suited for use as a front, centre or surround channel speakers, the M-OW1 on-wall speaker is claimed to be able to deliver a flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz.

The M-OW3 ($499.99 MSRP) wall speaker resembles that of a soundbar, combining left, centre and right channels. Like the M-OW1, each of the M-OW3’s three channels features a high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter, optimised waveguide and two 4.5-inch passive radiators, Again, the frequency response is claimed to be a flat one from 70Hz to 20kHz.

The last of the trio of announced speakers are the THX Certified Compact Satellite Speakers ($249.99/pair MSRP). These can be used as the front left/right, height or surround channels, the compact speakers include high-excursion 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and, you guessed it, optimised waveguide. They’re smaller in size than the on-wall speakers, delivering a flat frequency response down to 80Kz.

The speakers are described as easy to install in any room with their keyhole mounting slot and spring-loaded wire terminals.

On the announcement, Hobie Sechrest, Monolith business unit manager, Monoprice said: “Whether it’s a basement or living room, selecting the right gear to create a great sounding home theater can be a daunting task, but our Monolith line makes it easy. We engineer our Monolith THX Certified speakers to the highest standards for quality and value, and design them to meet the strictest performance standards to ensure an optimal home cinema experience in rooms of all sizes. Achieving THX® Certification validates our hard work and dedication to bringing great products to market.”