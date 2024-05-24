Monaco Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and here’s how to catch all the action from the street circuit live in the UK.

We’re in for a huge weekend of live sport, as the domestic football season comes to a close with the Championship Play-Off final and The FA Cup final. But for racing fans, all eyes will be on the streets of Monaco for the latest round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

This season has really kicked into gear recently, with McClaren’s Lando Norris offering up some welcome competition to Max Verstappen’s dominance in the Red Bull. Can the Papaya team keep the good form going into one of the trickiest circuits on the calendar? Or can Ferrari or even Mercedes pull off something incredible?

What is the UK time for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The highly-anticipated Monaco Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. The race starts at 2 pm BST on Sunday, May 27.

See below for the entire weekend schedule, including the all-important qualifying round. All times are in BST.

Friday 24th May

12.30 pm-1:30 pm– Practice 1

4 pm-5 pm – Practice 2

Saturday 25th May

11.30 am – 12:30pm – Practice 3

3 pm – 4 pm – Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 27th May

2 pm- 4 pm – Monaco Grand Prix

Is the Monaco Grand Prix available in 4K HDR?

The Monaco Gran Prix is available in 4K HDR for those with the relevant subscriptions and equipment. You’ll need Sky Q, Sky Stream or Sky Glass to get started.

How to watch the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, the race will be Sky Sports F1 and F1 Ultra HD. This is the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1. It’ll also be on Sky Sports Main Event and available via the Sky Go app too for those who are on the go. Sky Sports is also available on platforms like Virgin Media.

For those who don’t have Sky Sports, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £14.99 for a Day Pass or £34.99 for a Monthly Pass. At the time of publishing, Sky has discounted down the Monthly Membership to £26 so that’s the one to pick if you want the best value.

Where time are the highlights for the Monaco Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky Sports or NOW subscriber then not all hope is lost. Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package in the UK and these can be viewed either via the Channel 4 site or TV channel – all for free.

Qualifying highlights start at 6.50 pm on Saturday and Race highlights will be shown on Sunday at 6.30 pm. There will also be much shorter highlights available on YouTube.