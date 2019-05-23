We’re in ridiculous territory now. Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have recorded a one-two finish in each and every one of the five races we’ve had so far this season. Surely it can’t happen again. Here’s our guide on how to catch his weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix action at the iconic Circuit de Monaco street circuit, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

Hamilton and Bottas are in unbelievable form right now, and have already opened up a healthy lead over their rivals. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the best of the rest, just ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

But there’s hope for Ferrari. Vettel finished ahead of both Hamilton and Bottas in the Principality last year (though Daniel Ricciardo was ultimately victorious), and the Circuit de Monaco just so happens to be in Leclerc’s back yard.

Hamilton recorded the fastest time in the first practice session, with Verstappen and Bottas just behind him. Leclerc and Vettel followed in fourth and fifth.

Read more: Best VPN

Monaco Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV this weekend?

The sixth stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Monaco, with the main action taking place on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Here’s this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Thursday May 23

9:30am − Monaco GP Practice One build-up

10am − Monaco GP Practice One

1:45pm − Monaco GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − Monaco GP Practice Two

Saturday May 25

10:45am − Monaco GP Practice Three build-up

11am − Monaco GP Practice Three

1pm − Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − Monaco GP Qualifying

3:30pm − The F1 Show

Sunday May 26

12:30am − Monaco GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − Monaco GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

4pm − Monaco GP Paddock

10:30pm − Full race replay

Read more: Best free VPN

Monaco Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Share your Monaco Grand Prix race predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.