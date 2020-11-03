Moment MagSafe accessories can level-up your iPhone 12 photos and videos

Apple’s MagSafe technology created a new mobile accessories market overnight and now we’re seeing the first products designed for photographers.

Moment, which is known for the lenses and camera accessories it makes for iPhone, is the latest company to out third-party magnetic add-ons for the iPhone 12 range.

There’s a Tripod Mount, which can connect to standard tripod accessories or be used as a standalone stand for steady iPhone photography in portrait or landscape mode. That costs $39.99.

The Pro Tripod Mount ($49.99) is available in landscape or portrait and enables a light or microphone accessory (sold separately) to be slid into place via the cold shoe mount.

There’s also a standalone cold shoe attachment ($29.99) for those for those simply looking to add a mic or portable microphone without the need for a clamp. Moment is also advertising a multi-threaded “cheese plate” style mount, which features five female thread connectors for accessories like magic arms, tripods, rig mounts and ball heads to be affixed to your phone.

Meanwhile, there’s also a wall mount for the iPhone as well as a car vent variant. All of the mounts feature the proprietary (M)Force magnet meaning the iPhone probably won’t go tumbling to the floor. Moment has also released some MagSafe compatible cases, but they’re already ten a penny already.

Naturally, none of these accessories are designed to wirelessly charge the iPhone, which has been the focus of the tech since the announcement. However, third-parties being in the mix means we’re likely to see some really imaginative use cases for MagSafe moving forward.

In our hands-on review with MagSafe, our own Max Parker found: “The idea of a MagSafe ecosystem is interesting and I have been impressed with the wireless charger so far. It’s faster, well designed and the addition of magnets means you can still use your phone while it’s charging – a constant problem I usually have with wireless charging.”

