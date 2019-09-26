Modern Warfare’s Special Ops survival mode is exclusive to PS4, and fans aren’t happy

Infinity Ward and Activision have finally unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Special Ops mode, but there’s a catch that some fans aren’t best pleased about.

Acting as the third major element in Modern Warfare’s repertoire alongside the solo campaign and dedicated multiplayer, Special Ops will feature a variety of different missions and assignments for players to complete.

However, one major component of Special Ops will be exclusive to PS4 for an entire year, meaning Xbox One and PC players won’t gain access until October 2020 at the earliest. That’s a long way, to say the least.

More specifically, the survival mode within Special Ops is the exact activity which will remain a PS4 exclusive until next year. Beyond this, Activision has said that the majority of other downloadable content, such as maps, guns and modes, will be coming to all platforms simultaneously.

This makes perfect sense, given that Modern Warfare will be the first game in series’ history to embrace crossplay, so a disparity in map availability would arguably make things more complicated going forward. That doesn’t stop the Special Ops omission from stinging any less, though.

Infinity Ward narrative director Taylor Kurosaki has provided comment on the controversy while responding to annoyed fans on Twitter, citing the decision as being one “above all our pay grades.” So, it was likely a negotiation between Activision and Sony and not one to hurl hate at the developers for, which is something you should never do regardless.

“We do our BEST every day to give our players the best experience possible. There are decisions that are above all of our pay grades that have to be considered. I understand your feelings, but this is much better than others I have seen,” said Kurosaki in a tweet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is due to launch on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. We’ll have dedicated multiplayer impressions arriving in the coming days. From what we’ve played, it’s shaping up to be one of the series’ finest outings in years. A back-to-basics approach is working miracles for the shooter experience.

