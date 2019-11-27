Modern Warfare’s first season has “biggest free content drop” in series’ history

Infinity Ward and Activision have announced the launch details of its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass – outlining everything that’s set to come as part of the first season.

This year instead of releasing regular downloadable content in the form of new modes and map packs – Activision is opting for a seasonal model similar to titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Modern Warfare’s battle pass will be available in free and premium variants, with players earning a variety of new content such as weapons, skins and other cosmetics as they level up through the ranks.

Today, Activision revealed some of the content coming as part of the battle pass’ first season, describing it as “the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history.” We’ve compiled all the confirmed additions below, but imagine more will be unveiled once the season begins on December 3:

Crash (Multiplayer Map) : The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map) : An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map) : The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You’re here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov’s former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov’s former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues.

Earning 4/5 in our review, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare feels like a faithful return to form for the shooter series, consisting of a solid campaign and excellent multiplayer. It’s a crying shame the Special Ops mode misses the mark so drastically.

