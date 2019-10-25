Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is hard crashing Xbox One X consoles – fix on the way

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare finally went on sale today, but some gamers on the Xbox One X console are probably wishing they hadn’t bothered suiting up for battle.

Some of those playing via Microsoft’s flagship home console are dealing with a bug that hard crashes the console during gameplay.

The issue came to light via the Modern Warfare subreddit on Thursday evening as gamers rushed to play the reboot of the franchise’s most iconic series, as it became available went live in their region.

Infinity Ward, the game’s developer, was quick to acknowledge the issues, tweeting to say it was working on a fix. The firm said only a small number of gamers were being troubled by the issue, something the community appears to be disputing.

So what’s going on? One gamer in New Zealand complained of more than a dozen crashes, completely shutting down the console multiple times, within the first few hours of game play. The crashes were not confined to a certain element of gameplay, suggesting the issue pertains to just a single piece of bad code.

Redditor AlludingIllusion wrote: “Up to 12 hard crashes for me now. Seems to be when I’m shot that the game freezes. Recording clips has frozen twice. End of match froze twice.”

Scores of other gamers are posting similar stories, with many listing half a dozen scenarios when the game has crashed the console. One said it even occurred pre-game in the multiplayer lobby, as well as in the middle of a mission.

Right now, there isn’t a workaround available, so it’ll be interesting to see how long Infinity Ward takes to issue the fix.

Overall, the thread seems quite positive about the game itself, so once the bugs have been fixed, the title is set to be a hit. We recently received our copy of Modern Warfare, so we’ll have an in-depth review coming in due course.

