Mobvoi’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 TicWatch unveiled with an unbelievable price
Mobvoi has just announced its latest wearable device, the TicWatch E3, marking the company’s second smartwatch to use the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.
What’s particularly impressive upfront is the low pricing of the TicWatch E3 at just £179.99, making it the cheapest option by far if you want a Wear OS smartwatch with the latest internals.
In addition to the faster processor, the E3 boasts an SpO2 monitor for keeping an eye on your blood oxygen levels, alongside the typical array of Mobvoi apps including TicSleep, TicZen, TicBreathe.
Prior to the E3, the first Wear OS smartwatch anywhere to feature the new chipset was the TicWatch Pro 3, which was a huge upgrade over the previous model – packing faster UI speeds and quicker responses from Google Assistant.
You might like…
The key difference though is that the TicWatch Pro 3 has a substantially larger RRP of £289.99, so for anyone who’s been put off by the aforementioned price tag, the TicWatch E3 could present a far more tantalising alternative.
Extra features include unassisted GPS connectivity for tracking your outdoor runs, and IP68 water resistance in case you fancy taking the TicWatch E3 for a dip in the pool.
The TicWatch E3 is now available to buy online via Amazon.
Trusted Take – A great price, but will the value last?
There’s no denying that £179.99 for a Snapdragon Wear 4100 is an absolute bargain, and any other manufacturers in the Wear OS market will have to think big if they ever want to best the value offered by the TicWatch E3, but the excitement could be short lived.
After the recent revelation that existing Wear OS devices from Fossil and its partners might not be included in the upcoming Wear OS overhaul, I made the point that you shouldn’t buy a Wear OS smartwatch right now.
The reasoning behind this is because we won’t know the extent of how many current smartwatches will be left in the dust, and so a purchase now could be terribly ill-timed if your device of choice doesn’t make the cut.
As tempting as it might be to enjoy top-tier Wear OS performance on a budget, it could be far beneficial in the long run to way a few more months before plunging your hard earned cash on the counter.