TicWatch C2 offers style and substance for under £150

Chinese AI company, Mobvoi is expanding its smartwatch lineup with the TicWatch C2 and breaking into the true-wireless earphones space with its own AirPods rival, the TicPods Free.

Trusted Reviews already has a full review of the company’s new TicPods Free, which after a successful crowd-funding run are now available on general release (for £119.99/€135.79/$129.99). Alongside these truly wireless buds, Mobvoi also introduced the TicWatch C2, its second smartwatch of 2018, following on from the excellent TicWatch Pro.

As the name alludes to, the ‘C’ actually stands for classic, with this new wearable serving as a spiritual successor to Mobvoi’s original smartwatch. The C2 runs the latest iteration of Google’s Wear OS and sports a clean, premium-looking design that is both indicative of the brand and appears to appeal to a different crowd compared to the likes of the TicWatch S and TicWatch E.

The C2’s stylings feel more fashion-focused than previous TicWatches, with a stainless steel frontage that takes two distinct forms. The Onyx and Platinum versions present a more chiselled appearance reminiscent of the original Huawei Watch, with larger 20mm casing sizes and a brushed finish in both cases. The Rose Gold version is slimmer – Mobvoi’s thinnest smartwatch yet at 12.8mm – and sports a rounded, polished bezel that surrounds its 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, more in line with the design of the LG Watch Style.

All three iterations of the C2 feature interchangeable straps, come powered by the (now ageing) Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and boast integrated GPS, heart rate monitoring and NFC with Google Pay support. Unlike the Apple Watch, battery capacity is consistent across both case sizes too at 400mAh, which Mobvoi says can deliver up to 36-hours of use. It’s also IP68-certified, so it’s both dust and water resistant too.

How much is the TicWatch C2 and when can I buy one?

Mobvoi appears to have produced its most refined and competitive smartwatch to date, which features all the mod-cons that more established rivals like Fossil now offer. It’s also characteristically affordable, with a 10% pre-order discount in most markets between October 24 and November 27.

The TicWatch C2 will be available to buy in December for £145.99/$199.99/€199.99.