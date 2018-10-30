Black Friday Phone Deals: Deals live now and what to expect

Black Friday Phone Deals: Whether you’re in a contract or SIM-free, now might well be the best time of the year to bag yourself a new smartphone.
Black Friday Phone Deals
2017 brought us some impressive savings by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolled around, so we’re hoping to see some more great discounts for Black Friday 2018.
Whatever your smartphone budget may be, whether you’re looking at an entry-level handset or a top-tier flagship, Black Friday will likely yield a deal to suit you. Black Friday officially falls on November 23 but we’ve already picked out plenty of deals companies have already pushed out into the world for you to consider.
Read on to nab yourself a great smartphone at a great price; we’ve grouped deals by SIM-free availability as well as collated a few deals for some of this year’s most popular smartphones.
Best Mobile Phone Deals Right Now
Head to the bottom of this page if you’re struggling to decide whether to go SIM-free vs contract, where you’ll find some of our guidance on the pros and cons of each approach.
Then have a look at our Best SIM Only Deals article if you decide to go for a SIM-free phone deal below.
Otherwise, here are some of the best mobile phone deals available right now.
Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any SIM-free phone that grabs your interest before prices change.
SIM-free Phone Deals
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Amazon
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei's first flagship of 2018 still packs plenty of punch, with its impressive Leica-branded AI triple-camera array and its whopping 4000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Save £140 on Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Available in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue and complete with 64GB of storage, the S9 sports fast wireless charging, a stuuning AMOLED Infinity Display, dual aperture camera and much more.
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
Pick up LG's 2018 flagship Android smartphone at Amazon's lowest price ever, with a whopping discount of £225.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64GB - Mirror Black
OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64GB - Mirror Black
Don't let the existence of the newer OnePlus 6T throw you. The OnePlus 6 uses the same top-tier Snapdragon 845 chip and practically unrivalled Fast Charge technology, making it a steal at just £399.
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), 32GB - Black + 32GB microSD card
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), 32GB - Black + 32GB microSD card
The special single SIM Galaxy A8 (2018) gets a price cut of £58.99, and as it's the Amazon Memory Edition, Amazon throws in a 32GB microSD card as part of the savings, letting you double the storage in one fell swoop.
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual-SIM capabilities, a FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite enjoys a dual rear camera, letting you capture professional looking shots with the phone in your pocket.
Sony Xperia XZ1, 32GB - Black
Sony Xperia XZ1, 32GB - Black
The Sony Xperia XZ1 is solid mid-ranger that offers impressive performance and a good camera. And now that Amazon has wiped a massive £180 off its regular price, it's looking much more tempting than ever.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Amazon has cut the price on the dual SIM variant of the Moto G6, complete with 4GB RAM. At £195.99, you're saving you £43.01 or 18% off its standard RRP of £239.
Motorola Moto G6 Play w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 Play w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
The Mi A2 has punchier performance than its price might suggest, as well as classy build quality, a large 1080p display, and stock Android. Unless you’re big into Android Pay (there’s no NFC), it’s a great buy.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Argos
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB - Lavender Purple
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB - Lavender Purple
Argos is offering a whopping £100 off Samsung's 2018 flagship phablet. Pick up this handset before December 31st and you'll also be able to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a £50 discount if purchased together.
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Twilight
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Twilight
The Huawei P20 Pro is an amazing smartphone in its own right, thanks to its triple AI camera, great battery life and strong performance but £170 off makes this particular P20 Pro deal enticing indeed.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Motorola's latest smartphone supports the company's robust Moto Mods ecosystem, letting you apend functionality onto its svelte frame effortlessly and now Argos has taken an impressive £120 off the price.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite, 128GB - Black
Huawei Mate 20 Lite, 128GB - Black
With a 6.3-inch display set within a glass body, the Mate 20 Lite is a powerful mid-range phablet with an AI-enhanced camera that boasts impressive low light chops thanks to an f/1.8 aperture.
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
The Honor Play may well be one of the best value for money smartphones of 2018 and Argos has taken things a step further by knocking an additional £30 of its already competitive price tag. Also comes in black.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola One, 64GB - Black
Motorola One, 64GB - Black
Offering one of the most premium Android One experiences out there and toting a 5.9-inch 19:9 Max Vision HD+ display, the Motorola One is a great affordable offering made better by Argos' £90 discount.
Moto G6, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Moto G6, 32GB - Deep Indigo
An already budget-friendly phone gets even lighter on your wallet.
Moto G6 Play, 32GB - Gold
Moto G6 Play, 32GB - Gold
Turbo Power fast charging, a 5.7-inch Max View display and a £20 discount - mark this as one of the big steals of Black Friday 2018.
Honor 7X, 64GB - Blue
Honor 7X, 64GB - Blue
How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.
Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB) with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB) with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a 40% saving on a 32GB Memory Card – giving you an extra 32GB of storage for just £14.99.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X, 64GB
Apple iPhone X, 64GB
While there's no discount on the standard price of the iPhone X, buying through John Lewis does get you a two-year warranty and three months of Apple Music for free. Available in both Space Grey and silver.
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB
A mighty £140 discount on Samsung's 2018 flagship, plus the company's two-year warranty. Available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.
Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB
Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB
Pick up Google's latest Pixel 3 XL with £40 off and benefit from six months of YouTube Music Premium. Available in all three colours - Not Pink, Clearly White and Just Black.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei P20, 128GB - Black
Huawei P20, 128GB - Black
The smaller of Huawei's early 2018 flagships, the P20 enjoys John Lewis' two-year guarantee and an insane £200 saving.
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Less of a saving but still a great offer on the 128GB model of the iPhone SE.
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
The iPhone SE comes with a £40 discount and a two-year warranty through John Lewis.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola One Dual SIM Smartphone, Android, 5.9", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Black
Motorola One Dual SIM Smartphone, Android, 5.9", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Black
The shiny new Motorola One packs in dual SIM functiolity, a dual 13 + 2-megapixel primary camera, a headphone jack and, thanks to this JL deal, an £80 price cut and a two-year guarantee.
Huawei P20 Lite, 64GB - Black
Huawei P20 Lite, 64GB - Black
The baby of the P20 family, Huawei's P20 Lite still packs plenty of punch and sports a svelte glass design too. A saving of £50 isn't to be sniffed at, considering what's on the table.
Honor 9 Lite, 32GB - Sapphire Blue
Honor 9 Lite, 32GB - Sapphire Blue
The conservative Honor 9 Lite rocks a premium design, microSD expandability up to 256GB, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack, plus John Lewis' two-year guarantee and £40 off its already competitive price.
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
It won't win any 'best of' awards but the Nokia 3 has a great battery life and runs a fairly modern version of Android – not bad for just shy of a hundred quid.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Currys
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Those who love a smartphone with a good camera will do well to make use of the £140 discount now running on the Pixel 2 at Currys.
Galaxy Note 9, 128 GB - Ocean Blue
Galaxy Note 9, 128 GB - Ocean Blue
£50 off the 128GB model or £100 off the 512GB model, it's up to you. Other colours are available too.
iPhone X, 64 GB - Space Grey
iPhone X, 64 GB - Space Grey
Currys is offering a £100 price cut on all of its iPhone X models - all colours and all storage capacities. This deal takes you straight to a 64GB Space Grey model but there are plenty more to choose from.
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Shop through Currys and enjoy a £60 saving on one of Apple's top-tier iPhones.
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei P20 Lite, 64 GB - Black
Huawei P20 Lite, 64 GB - Black
Another company offering up the Huawei P20 Lite with a tasty price cut.
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
Not only do you save £40 off the price of the iPhone SE through Currys, but you also stand to save an additional £30/£50 if you purchase it with an Apple Watch or MacBook respectively.
Currys Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Samsung Galaxy A6, 32GB
Samsung Galaxy A6, 32GB
The solid Samsung Galaxy A6 gets a £50 discount as part of the company's Black Tag event.
Moto G6 Play, 32 GB - Gold
Moto G6 Play, 32 GB - Gold
The excellent Moto G6 Play gets a small price cut but it's already so competitively priced that any saving just makes a good deal better.
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
It might not be on offer at the moment but the E5 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy for under £200.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Tesco
There are only a handful of deals available through Tesco right now, so we’ve decided to consolidate them into a single section instead of being spaced across the usual three.
Best Tesco SIM-Free Deals – Low to High
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
The Moto G6 holds the honour of being one of Trusted Reviews' most highly recommended budget smartphones – made even better with £20 off.
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Tesco has matched Amazon on the Honor 10, coming in at 99p cheaper than its competitor. True to its word, every little helps.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Tesco boasts one of the best deals around for the Samsung Galaxy S9, netting you a saving of £50. Not too shabby for one of the best phones money can buy.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – AO
AO has a great price on a SIM-free Nokia 7 at the moment, beating its rivals.
Best AO SIM-Free Deals
Huawei P20, 128GB – Black
Huawei P20, 128GB – Black
At its previous price, the Huawei P20 was a tricky sell but with a massive £200 off, it's an absolute steal.
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB – Black
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB – Black
As Trusted Reviews' Product of the Year, there are plenty of reasons to love the Huawei P20 Pro, but I think a £170 saving really helps to seal the deal.
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB - Black
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB - Black
The Galaxy S9 is still one of the best smartphones on the market and it can be yours this Black Friday with a massive £140 discount through AO.
Nokia 7.1, 32GB - Midnight Blue
Nokia 7.1, 32GB - Midnight Blue
The most affordable way to enjoy HDR visuals on a smartphone made even cheaper by AO's £70 discount.
Contract Mobile Phone Deals
iPhone X contract deals
Apple’s 2017 flagship is still a killer smartphone. If you’re after the high-end iPhone experience, this is the one you want.
Top iPhone X deals right now
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.
iPhone 8 Plus contract deals
If you like your iPhone on the more ‘phablet’ end of the spectrum, the iPhone 8 Plus still has a lot of the features of the beefier iPhone X but with a more wallet-friendly price, especially after this year’s price drop following the arrival of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.
The top iPhone 8 Plus deals right now
Apple iPhone 8 Plus – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront cost on EE
Apple iPhone 8 Plus – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront cost on EE
A massive 50GB monthly allowance makes this Vodafone contract a great option for all you hardcore gamers, streamers and surfers out there. EE customers also get several perks including a free six-month membership to Apple Music.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
A £100 saving, two-year warranty and three months free access to Apple Music? Come on, what's no to love about this incredible SIM-free deal from John Lewis.
iPhone 8 contract deals
The smaller of the two iPhone 8 models, which is perfect if you find larger phones unwieldy.
The top iPhone 8 deals right now
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE
This deal from BuyMobiles.net is incredible value, with a super low TCO of just £864. You're currently getting 30GB instead of 25GB, too, making this perfect for heavier users. As this is EE you also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
If you still need more data, then this offer is more than you can shake a stick at combined with absolutely nothing to pay up front. This is our top deal for the iPhone 8 at the moment. You also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music, too.
iPhone 7 contract deals
The iPhone 7 is still widely on sale, even if it is now a little older. Considering the iPhone 8 didn’t see a massive design change, the iPhone 7 is yet to feel dated and can be had for a comparatively bargain price.
The top iPhone 7 deals right now
iPhone 7 32GB – 20GB of data on EE
iPhone 7 32GB – 20GB of data on EE
If you're a very heavy data user, you might want to consider this fantastic deal from EE. It also includes 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal as well as BT Sports Mobile for the entirety of your contract. Great if you're a sports fan and some serious added value.
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
This Vodafone deal has a decent amount of data for most average users and the upfront cost means lower monthly payments. Save £10 with code TRUSTED10.
Samsung Galaxy S9 deals
The Samsung Galaxy S9 features lots of clever camera tech including a camera with an automated adjustable aperture that offers it great low-light performance.
The Top Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals Right Now
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
e2save has come out with this brilliantly affordable contract for the Galaxy S9, made even better with a £10 discount when using the code EPICTEN.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
30GB of data and no upfront cost for only £36pm? As far as high-data contracts go, this one's a steal.
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
If stretching to the Galaxy S9 is a bit much, the Galaxy S8 is now available for a lower price and isn’t that big a step down in terms of performance and functionality.
The top Samsung Galaxy S8 deals right now
Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone
A fantastic offer for anyone in the market for a low data contract on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to save £10 on the upfront cost.
Huawei P20 deals
The smaller of the two Huawei P20 phones but one that still packs a fantastic camera and a slick design.
Best Huawei P20 Deals
Huawei P20 – 8GB, £26/month (after cashback) with no upfront cost on EE
Huawei P20 – 8GB, £26/month (after cashback) with no upfront cost on EE
Loads of data and nothing to pay upfront make this a great choice. EE also gives you 6 months Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport, too.
Huawei P20 – 15GB, £34/month with £34.99 upfront on O2
Huawei P20 – 15GB, £34/month with £34.99 upfront on O2
15GB is more than enough for moderate surfers and streamers, plus signing up with O2 grants you a bunch of perks including weekly freebies via O2 Priority.
Huawei P20 Pro deals
Step up to the Pro model and you get Huawei’s innovative triple-lens camera system that improves upon some already strong photography skills.
Best Huawei P20 Pro Deals
Huawei P20 Pro – 10GB, £53/month and no upfront on EE Comes With Free Nintendo Switch
Huawei P20 Pro – 10GB, £53/month and no upfront on EE Comes With Free Nintendo Switch
This incredible offer nabs you 10GB of data each month (plenty for a bit of surfing and streaming), and a brand new Nintendo Switch – on the house. You can't ask for a better deal than that.
Contract vs SIM-free phones
If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.
In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.
However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones being prohibitive – then a contract option may well be the better bet. This might be your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.
When selecting a contract phone, you generally spread the cost of the phone across the 24 months of the contract, making it more approachable. Contract phones come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. Some contracts will have no upfront cost, which make them more suitable.
If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the phone and the rest to cover your network service. It’s worth doing the maths to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).
Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.
What to expect
There was money off the then-brand-new iPhone X and iPhone 8 on contract, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy A5 was also a massive seller last year courtesy of a big discount. You could also get money off cheaper phones like the Sony Xperia XA1, the WileyFox Swift 2, the Nokia 8 and more coming in at under £200.
This year, we would expect Sony Xperia phones to feature heavily again, the Xperia XA2 was in Amazon Prime Day so we would expect it to make another appearance. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus now that they’ve been out a few months, as well as discounts on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. On that note, Honor phones like the Honor 8X and Honor 10 will also likely feature. Motorola’s budget line up are also a mainstay, so expect to see the Moto G6 Play to be discounted, too.
Want to see more Trusted Reviews phone deals?
Consider these:
