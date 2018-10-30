Black Friday Phone Deals: Deals live now and what to expect

Black Friday Phone Deals: Whether you’re in a contract or SIM-free, now might well be the best time of the year to bag yourself a new smartphone.

Black Friday Phone Deals

2017 brought us some impressive savings by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolled around, so we’re hoping to see some more great discounts for Black Friday 2018.

Whatever your smartphone budget may be, whether you’re looking at an entry-level handset or a top-tier flagship, Black Friday will likely yield a deal to suit you. Black Friday officially falls on November 23 but we’ve already picked out plenty of deals companies have already pushed out into the world for you to consider.

Read on to nab yourself a great smartphone at a great price; we’ve grouped deals by SIM-free availability as well as collated a few deals for some of this year’s most popular smartphones.

Best Mobile Phone Deals Right Now

Head to the bottom of this page if you’re struggling to decide whether to go SIM-free vs contract, where you’ll find some of our guidance on the pros and cons of each approach.

Then have a look at our Best SIM Only Deals article if you decide to go for a SIM-free phone deal below.

Otherwise, here are some of the best mobile phone deals available right now.

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any SIM-free phone that grabs your interest before prices change.

SIM-free Phone Deals

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Amazon

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Argos

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – John Lewis

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Currys

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Tesco

There are only a handful of deals available through Tesco right now, so we’ve decided to consolidate them into a single section instead of being spaced across the usual three.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – AO

AO has a great price on a SIM-free Nokia 7 at the moment, beating its rivals.

Contract Mobile Phone Deals

iPhone X contract deals

Apple’s 2017 flagship is still a killer smartphone. If you’re after the high-end iPhone experience, this is the one you want.

Top iPhone X deals right now iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.

iPhone 8 Plus contract deals

If you like your iPhone on the more ‘phablet’ end of the spectrum, the iPhone 8 Plus still has a lot of the features of the beefier iPhone X but with a more wallet-friendly price, especially after this year’s price drop following the arrival of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

iPhone 8 contract deals

The smaller of the two iPhone 8 models, which is perfect if you find larger phones unwieldy.

iPhone 7 contract deals

The iPhone 7 is still widely on sale, even if it is now a little older. Considering the iPhone 8 didn’t see a massive design change, the iPhone 7 is yet to feel dated and can be had for a comparatively bargain price.

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features lots of clever camera tech including a camera with an automated adjustable aperture that offers it great low-light performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

If stretching to the Galaxy S9 is a bit much, the Galaxy S8 is now available for a lower price and isn’t that big a step down in terms of performance and functionality.

The top Samsung Galaxy S8 deals right now Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone A fantastic offer for anyone in the market for a low data contract on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to save £10 on the upfront cost.

Huawei P20 deals

The smaller of the two Huawei P20 phones but one that still packs a fantastic camera and a slick design.

Huawei P20 Pro deals

Step up to the Pro model and you get Huawei’s innovative triple-lens camera system that improves upon some already strong photography skills.

Best Huawei P20 Pro Deals Huawei P20 Pro – 10GB, £53/month and no upfront on EE Comes With Free Nintendo Switch This incredible offer nabs you 10GB of data each month (plenty for a bit of surfing and streaming), and a brand new Nintendo Switch – on the house. You can't ask for a better deal than that.

Contract vs SIM-free phones

If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.

In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.

However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones being prohibitive – then a contract option may well be the better bet. This might be your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.

When selecting a contract phone, you generally spread the cost of the phone across the 24 months of the contract, making it more approachable. Contract phones come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. Some contracts will have no upfront cost, which make them more suitable.

If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the phone and the rest to cover your network service. It’s worth doing the maths to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).

Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.

What to expect

There was money off the then-brand-new iPhone X and iPhone 8 on contract, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy A5 was also a massive seller last year courtesy of a big discount. You could also get money off cheaper phones like the Sony Xperia XA1, the WileyFox Swift 2, the Nokia 8 and more coming in at under £200.

This year, we would expect Sony Xperia phones to feature heavily again, the Xperia XA2 was in Amazon Prime Day so we would expect it to make another appearance. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus now that they’ve been out a few months, as well as discounts on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. On that note, Honor phones like the Honor 8X and Honor 10 will also likely feature. Motorola’s budget line up are also a mainstay, so expect to see the Moto G6 Play to be discounted, too.

