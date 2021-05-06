Xiaomi has finally confirmed its super high-specced flagship Mi 11 Ultra device will be coming to the UK – if you’re willing to splash out.

Announced a few months ago, this is Xiaomi’s true flagship for the year and sits above the very good Xiaomi Mi 11. It takes the guts of the Mi 11 but adds in a bevvy of unique features to rival devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Xiaomi has also announced pricing for the device and it certainly isn’t cheap. You’ll be able to grab the Mi 11 Ultra in a 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Ceramic Black flavour for £1199 – that puts it right up there alongside the iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra in terms of pricing. It’ll be available directly through Xiaomi’s online site or through Vodafone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 50MP main camera with a huge sensor and a duo of 48MP shooters for ultra wide and zoomed pictures. You can use that periscope camera for 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. We’ve never been too impressed with massive amounts of digital zoom before, so it’ll be interesting to see how well it works here.

The main display is among the biggest around at 6.81-inch. It pairs this with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and a 1440p resolution.

Another standout addition, at least visually, is the secondary display that makes up the hefty camera module on the back. This smaller screen can act as a viewfinder for the camera and display notifications, along with the time.

The main display is among the biggest around at 6.81-inches. It pairs this with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and a 1440p resolution. There’s also HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support for high dynamic range content, which should come in handy with such a large OLED panel.

Xiaomi is going all out with the battery on the Mi 11 Ultra and considering there’s a lot to power here it’s good to see a 5000mAh cell inside. There’s also 67w wired and wireless charging and 10w reverse charging.

Xiaomi has also announced UK availability and pricing of its Mi 11 Lite 5G. This is a more affordable entry in the series that will surely hope to challenge some of the best mid-range phones around.

For £399 you’re getting 5G, 6.55-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 780 chipset and 33w fast charging for juicing up the 4250mAh battery. The 8GB RAM and 129GB storage Mi 11 Lite 5G will be available from Xiaomi directly along with Amazon, Three and Vodafone.