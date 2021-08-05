The latest iOS 15 beta looks to fix an annoying camera bug

It looks like the latest iOS 15 beta will be able to auto-remove lens flare in your photos.

Spotted on Reddit, a user pointed out that iOS Beta 4 seems to be able to auto-remove lens flare while the snap is being processed.

The devs of popular iOS camera app Halide also called attention to this neat little trick on Twitter, showing two photos of a grassy field with the sun in the background.

The user on Reddit claimed to have only noticed the change when using the Live Photo function on the iPhone, allowing them to notice that the left side of the photo had a little lens flare.

You can check out the photos below, the one on the left is the original photo and the right photo is the version without any flare:

You can see the little green orbs in the left photo, something iPhone users are probably very familiar with.

According to other users on Reddit, the iPhone XS, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 can post-process and remove lens flares in photos.

It’s unclear whether older versions of the iPhone are also capable of auto-removing lens flare, and many of the features of iOS 15 are exclusive to iPhones with the A12 Bionic or newer, which debuted in 2018 in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.

The photos also show how Apple can improve and refine its iPhone camera while still maintaining a high-quality photo.

iOS 15 has so far spent most of its time focusing on the camera features for Facetime, including background blue mode on portrait video and voice isolation microphone adjustments.

If this has inspired you to look further into what iPhone’s have to offer, check out the price drop on the iPhone 11 to bag yourself a great phone for a fraction of the price.