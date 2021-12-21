 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could come in a very nice green colour

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Wondering which colour Samsung Galaxy S22 you want when it comes out? Now you can plan ahead, as the colour options look to have leaked.

We’re back again with one of the worst kept secrets in tech. The Galaxy S22 has already seen its fair share of rumours, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak coming out just days ago, now we’re back to see what else we know about this line of phones.

Noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may arrive in a deep forest-like green, with a tweet showing off the expected colour.

And thanks to the wonders of the internet, LetsGoDigital took the time to create and publish a render of the smartphone in this deep green colour, check out the pictures just below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Credit: LetsGoDigital

We don’t just know what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like; GalaxyClub reported that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models will come in Black, Beige, Green, Grey, Light Blue, Rose Gold and White, so you’ll have plenty of options to pick from.

Plus, the S22+ variation will also be available in Violet, though the Beige, Grey, Light Blue and Violet colours will be exclusive to Samsung and only available to buy in a few markets. Check out the renders of the Galaxy S22 colour options below.

Samsung Galaxy S22
Credit: LetsGoDigital

Looking back at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can expect more than Green, as Dark Red, Black and White colour variants have also been mentioned, with some saying that the South Korean firm may launch even more colour variants over the coming months.

It’s also been suggested that the Galaxy S22 series will feature glass backs and be made of better materials than the Galaxy S21 series, with a unique finish also floating around the rumour mill.

If you want to stay in the Samsung Galaxy S22 loop, keep coming back to Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be updating you whenever a new leak or rumour comes out before the rumoured launch date in February.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.