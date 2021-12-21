The Galaxy S22 Ultra could come in a very nice green colour

Wondering which colour Samsung Galaxy S22 you want when it comes out? Now you can plan ahead, as the colour options look to have leaked.

We’re back again with one of the worst kept secrets in tech. The Galaxy S22 has already seen its fair share of rumours, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak coming out just days ago, now we’re back to see what else we know about this line of phones.

Noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may arrive in a deep forest-like green, with a tweet showing off the expected colour.

And thanks to the wonders of the internet, LetsGoDigital took the time to create and publish a render of the smartphone in this deep green colour, check out the pictures just below.

We don’t just know what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like; GalaxyClub reported that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models will come in Black, Beige, Green, Grey, Light Blue, Rose Gold and White, so you’ll have plenty of options to pick from.

Plus, the S22+ variation will also be available in Violet, though the Beige, Grey, Light Blue and Violet colours will be exclusive to Samsung and only available to buy in a few markets. Check out the renders of the Galaxy S22 colour options below.

Looking back at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can expect more than Green, as Dark Red, Black and White colour variants have also been mentioned, with some saying that the South Korean firm may launch even more colour variants over the coming months.

It’s also been suggested that the Galaxy S22 series will feature glass backs and be made of better materials than the Galaxy S21 series, with a unique finish also floating around the rumour mill.

If you want to stay in the Samsung Galaxy S22 loop, keep coming back to Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be updating you whenever a new leak or rumour comes out before the rumoured launch date in February.