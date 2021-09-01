Samsung’s unveiled a new ultra-affordable Galaxy A03 smartphone, in a bid to recapture the cheap phone market.

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A03s today, showing off the new models advanced features, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an upgraded Octa Core processor for a smoother experience.

Following on from the Galaxy A02s that was released earlier this year, the A03s is the newest member of the A Series and is set to be the most affordable at launch.

The Galaxy A03 will also include a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and will have a 5000mAh battery, which may be better than the suspected 4614mAh battery that the new Pixel 6 is rumoured to have.

It will also have four cameras, with the triple rear camera including a 13MP main camera, a 2MP refined macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is also 5MP that includes Selfie Focus, which will make it easier to snap some quick photos on a night out.

There are also Live Stickers that add stickers and filters on the selfie camera, as well as some filters and stamps you can add to photos for a little bit of flair.

The screen also offers a 20:9 ratio, with a Haze and Matt effect that should allow for a comfortable grip on the phones smooth edges.

The Galaxy A03s also has a UI Core, which allows you to better customise your phone while still giving access to Samsung’s Galaxy apps such as Samsung Smart Switch and Samsung Health.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will cost £139 and be available in the UK from both major retailers and Samsung itself from 24 September and will be available in Balck and Blue. We’re not sure when it’s available in other countries but we’ll make sure to update this article as soon as we know.

The price makes it one of the most affordable phones to arrive in the UK this year. Make sure to check back later for our in-depth review where we check it its worthy to earn a place among 2021’s best cheap phones.