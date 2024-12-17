Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design could lead the pack in one particular way

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been tipped to feature a particular design element that would set it ahead of every other phone on the market.

Established Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims to have seen some renderings for the Galaxy S25 Ultra that show off a particularly narrow display bezel – that strip between the screen and frame of the phone.

Narrow bezels are nothing new in premium phones, but the tipster claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra bezel will beat all of its rivals. More specifically it “exceeds all current mobile phones including Xiaomi 15 and iPhone16 Pro Max”.

Given the heft that’s currently associated with Samsung’s flagship range – the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the biggest non-foldable phones on the market – this would be a welcome addition to the series.

Interestingly, Ice Universe also has some things to say about the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s colour options. The Blue model will apparently feature a lighter blue back cover and a silver frame shot through with a hint of blue. The Black model will have a black back cover but a silver frame.

Samsung’s White Galaxy S25 Ultra option will go for a “very light silver” middle frame, while the Gray model will be “gray with a hint of gold” all round.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design will finally depart from the classic Galaxy Note era, with a more modern flattened-out shape. We’ve also heard that it’ll offer scorching performance (no surprise there) and a big battery life boost.

You can expect to find out for sure relatively shortly, as Samsung tends to announce its latest flagship Galaxy S line-up in January.

Our mobile editor Lewis Painter handed the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured above) a score of 4.5 out of 5, and called it “a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities”.