 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak reveals key camera feature

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The latest leak on the Galaxy S22 Ultra seemingly shows off a clever new camera feature that we’ve not seen from Samsung before.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could end up offering a new camera feature called Detail Enhancer, which as the name suggests, will allow you to capture even more details in your snaps.

Material IT Korea (via Android Central) has claimed that it found strings referencing the feature in the new Galaxy S22 Ultra camera app, though nothing has been confirmed by Samsung just yet.

Once the feature is turned on, users will apparently be able to capture more detail when shooting at 108MP, and it’s been suggested that it will be able to capture more impressive macro shots than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

But don’t get too excited if you’re hoping to snatch up the next Galaxy S22, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely be the only phone in the S22 series to include this feature. However, Android Central has suggested that Detail Enhancer may end up expanding to older Galaxy phones that have 108MP cameras after the S22 Ultra hits shelves.

Samsung has rolled out new features to older phones before. For example, the Single Take feature was introduced at the beginning of the year with the Galaxy S21 line-up, but then later rolled out to older Samsung models following the One UI 3.1 update, giving us some hope that the Detail Enhancer feature might follow a similar path.

Looking back to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s been suggested that the phone will be overall more powerful in terms of its camera performance, even without these new features. A leaker on Twitter mentioned that Samsung has been able to optimise its camera processing to create better image quality. You can check out the tweets from recognised leaker Ice Universe below.

That wouldn’t be a huge surprise, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra expected to pack the new Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor options. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You might like…

Pixel 6 having issues with the latest update – here’s what you need to know

Pixel 6 having issues with the latest update – here’s what you need to know

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
It looks like the Amazon Appstore is working on Android 12 again

It looks like the Amazon Appstore is working on Android 12 again

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarked: How does it perform?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarked: How does it perform?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Pokémon Go gets a special update for iPhones

Pokémon Go gets a special update for iPhones

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
The Xiaomi 12 has an unusual design in its latest leak

The Xiaomi 12 has an unusual design in its latest leak

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.