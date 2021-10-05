Oppo seems to be following in the footsteps of Android, as the company’s latest operating system will be based on Andriod 12.

Oppos latest operating system, ColorOS 12, will be debuting later this month on 11 October during a virtual live event.

ColorOS 12 will include a customisable and accessible design and should deliver a strong performance, with the company claiming that it will be more powerful than the previous OS.

ColorOS 12 is also based on the Android 12 operating system, the latest OS that has recently come out of beta, and Oppo says that its latest OS will bring upgrades to over 110 Oppo models and 150 million users worldwide, which should make it the fastest and widest-reaching ColorOS update to date.

The update will be available to users in Indonesia and Malaysia first, with Oppo also claiming that the new OS update is still in beta as of today.

If you want to keep up to date with Oppo’s latest news, you can watch the virtual live event when it’s broadcast on the company’s YouTube page, or watch it here using the link below. It will start at 9 am over here in the UK.

The company will also be announcing some major update policies, including the fact that Oppo is guaranteeing three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices.

There will also be two Android updates for the Reno/F/K Series and an Android update that will apply to some of the A Series smartphone models.

The live event will be able to tell us about the specific timeline Oppo is hoping to follow, so you can know when your phone should get the update.

These announcements were alongside the four years of regular security patch updates for the Find X, Reno and F and K Series, with three years for the A Series, meaning this is the first significant upgrade in some time.